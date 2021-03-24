Progress of Minot’s use of NDR funds

MINOT, N.D. – Leadership with the city of Minot said they are continuing to make progress on spending just over $74 million from the National Disaster Resilience fund.

Resilience Program Manager John Zakian said roughly half of the money has been spent so far.

He said another 25% could be spent by the end of the year.

Zakian said the city recently received an official letter from Housing and Urban development pushing back the deadline to spend NDR dollars to Sept. 30, 2023.

“It gives us time to make sure all of the money is spent as effectively and as cost-efficient as possible,” said Zakian.

The NDR money has gone to fund things like the GAP financing program and projects under construction like Blu on Broadway.

