Pitch competition inspiring community growth
By Erika Craven
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan Business Pitch Challenge motivated Hannah Haynes and Caroline Crary, the dynamic duo you might know from Bismarck Magazine, to make their dream of opening a wine bar a reality.

Their plans to open “Wine More” in Mandan’s Lakewood is still in the works, but the women are looking forward to bringing a new experience to the community.

“We were in downtown Scottsdale actually and we fell in love with this really quaint, small wine bar and it was something we knew Bismarck needed... Bismarck-Mandan needed,” said Haynes.

Now they are preparing for their final pitch.

“Typically, we have all our ducks in a row before we put it out there so this is different for us to not have every single duck in a row, but we are really excited to present the idea,” added Crary.

The women have partnered before with other start-ups, but this is the first time they have entered Mandan’s pitch competition.

They are one of four finalists.

