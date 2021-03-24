People say AstraZeneca releasing outdated data has not diminished their confidence in the vaccine

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines could be the fourth shot to roll out in the U.S.

The company released promising results from its U.S. trial on Monday. However, only a few short hours later the results were questioned by an independent panel of medical experts.

Millions of people around the world have already received the AstraZeneca vaccine. Although there are concerns about its side effects and efficacy, health experts say the vaccine is likely very safe.

The company is still in the process of working toward approval for emergency use authorization in the U.S., but there’s a potential problem.

AstraZeneca released preliminary data describing its vaccine as 79% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 and 100% effective against severe or critical disease and hospitalization. But, the medical board reviewing the trial has raised concerns that the company provided incomplete data.

“The data that was in the press release were somewhat outdated and might in fact be misleading a bit,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

However, the news hasn’t seemed to diminish public confidence in the vaccine.

“I guess vaccines generally do what they’re intended for,” said Bismarck resident Dwain Barondeau.

Some say they understand how the company could have made the mistake.

“It’s trial and error; I mean, everything’s going to take time, especially with something like this where we’re trying to roll it out so fast because it’s a pandemic. It’s going around so fast,” said Bismarck resident Victoria Hernandez.

“They’re a company that’s trying to come up with a solid vaccine that’s efficacy is really good. But they’re also in competition with other businesses,” said Bismarck resident Bud Etzold.

Health experts say they stand by the shot.

“This is very likely a very good vaccine,” said Fauci.

Before it’s ready for use in the U.S., however, it must still undergo approval by the FDA.

“The public should rest assured that nothing will get approved unless the FDA does a thorough analysis of this data,” said Andy Slavitt, White House senior adviser for Covid Response.

AstraZeneca plans to file for an EUA in April.

The company has promised to release updated information on its clinical trials within the next few days.

