Minot Fire Department investing in trench rescue training equipment

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Fire Department recently accepted a bid for the construction of what’s known as a trench prop.

The prop will be used to help train firefighters in Minot and surrounding areas how to rescue people who get stuck in a trench.

The t-shaped trench is six feet deep and fully encased in concrete.

The $70,000 investment means firefighters no longer will need to travel out of state to receive this type of training.

“This will allow us to keep our team better trained and ready to respond to these types of incidents,” said Minot Fire Department Training Captain Devin Walter.

One of the last times city firefighters responded to a trench accident was last year in Berthold.

They hope to have the trench prop ready by the end of summer.

