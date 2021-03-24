Advertisement

Man accused of distributing naked images of woman without consent

By Julie Martin
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT
MORTON COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is accused of distributing nude photographs of a woman to embarrass her.

According to the Morton County Sheriff’s Office, Manuel Saucedo sent the nude photographs to five individuals, two of whom were underage.

Two of the individuals to receive the photos were 17 years old.

The victim told deputies she did not give Saucedo consent to share the photos and didn’t know how he got them.

Saucedo is charged with two counts of promoting obscenity to minors and distribution of intimate images without consent.

