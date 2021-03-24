DSU incentivizes COVID-19 vaccine, intends to remove mask mandate for fall semester

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - In order to encourage college students and staff to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Dickinson State University administrators launched a vaccination campaign that provides an incentive for those who are fully vaccinated.

On Election Day, many people who cast a ballot display a sticker that says I have voted, now Dickinson State University students and staff will be able to do something similar.

Students like Jacqueline Murray who have been fully vaccinated and have waited 14 days can receive a “Bustin’ Out” pin or bracelet, named after DSU’s mascot, Buster Blue Hawk, to wear exempting them from the current campus-wide mask mandate, but Murray thinks it’s a little too soon for her to stop wearing a mask.

“I wanted to get vaccinated not only to protect myself but to protect those in the community who could not get vaccinated or who are more at risk of getting COVID illness,” said Murray.

Overall, students say the initiative will encourage more vaccinations on campus.

“I support vaccine and I got the first shot of Pfizer already, so in 30 days or 15 by now I think I’ll get the second shot, but I do think it’s a good idea for everyone to get vaccinated,” DSU sophomore Abbie Kludt.

DSU administrators say due to decreasing COVID-19 numbers in Stark County and the state, along with increased vaccine availability the university intends to remove its campus-wide mask mandate for the fall semester.

Making mask wearing optional.

“Next fall we plan to be face-to-face, for most, not quite all, for most of our classes with a remote access simultaneous option,” said DSU president Steve Easton.

Campus and other Dickinson community members who have been fully vaccinated can bring their vaccine card to the Office of Academic Records, during business hours in May Hall room 111, and receive a pin or bracelet.

DSU will continue to monitor COVID-19 conditions and will adapt protective measures, as necessary.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.