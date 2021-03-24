Delta to return to XWA in June

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - Quick Trips to Minneapolis are coming back this summer.

Flights from Williston Basin International Airport (XWA) to Minneapolis will be available in June after the City of Williston made a one-year agreement with SkyWest Airlines.

“It’s incredibly exciting to have this new partnership with Delta Airlines to continue to support our region with better air service,” says Airport Director Anthony Dudas

In the agreement, Skywest will operate at least one daily round trip flight on a 50-seat aircraft. The service provider also requested that if their forecasted cost outweighs the revenue they would make in a year, that the city would be responsible for covering the difference. The costs add up to about $1.1 million, which the city considers “conservative and low-risk.”

The agreement is due to the coronavirus pandemic and is the first time the airport had to make one. Dudas calls it “risk mitigation.” The City is also allowed to cancel this agreement for any reason with 90-day notice.

Delta suspended all services to XWA on July 7. While no official date has been set, Delta’s website should have booking information within the next week or so.

Dudas says Skywest is “very interested” in expanding service depending on the market.

