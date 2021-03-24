Advertisement

Defense questions charges ahead of former police officers trial

Scott Warzecha
Scott Warzecha(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two weeks before trial, a former Mandan officer and his defense attorney’s are arguing the wording of charges he is facing.

Scott Warzecha is charged with use of a minor in a sexual performance after police say he recorded a minor using a shower.

Warzecha’s attorneys questioned the court weather the law requires proof of the minors knowledge that she was being recorded.

“The definition of ‘sexual conduct’ requires minor’s knowledge of element,” stated the brief.

Proposed jury instructions by Warzecha’s attorney say the state must prove the minor knew that she was participating in the described conduct.

Morton County Assistant State’s Attorney Ladd Erickson said it is up to the court to decide how the statue is suppose to be read and interpreted.

“I don’t believe the statue reads the minor child has to know their being used in a sexual  performance. That would not make sense to me under the law and how it is written,” said Erickson.

Judge Cynthia Feland took the question under advisement and is expected to release an opinion at a later time.

“If the court could say to us, that the state has to put on evidence that the victim knew they were being used in a sexual performance there’s a good reason to want to know that prior to trial,” said Erickson.

The trial is scheduled for April 8, however Warzecha’s attorney asked for a continuance.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rolla fire
Crews battling large fire south of Rolla
Twenty-five dead dairy calves, approximately 1-2 weeks old, and other animals were located near...
Stark County seeking information regarding dead farm animals
Eric Johnson
Almont man accused of attempting to murder family member
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 4.7% rate; 165 positive; 2 deaths; 21.3% 2x vaccinated
Saying Goodbye Is Hard To Do
Saying Goodbye Is Hard To Do

Latest News

Public voices concerns about where the new Mandan high school would be located during forum
Public voices concerns about where the new Mandan high school would be located during forum
Trinity Health offering rapid antigen testing
Trinity Health offering rapid antigen testing
Burn Ban approved for Turtle Mountain Reservation
Burn Ban approved for Turtle Mountain Reservation
Distinguishing difference between firearms
Oliver Iverson
Minot boy gets wish granted, a year in the making