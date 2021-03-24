Advertisement

Class-A Girls All-State Basketball

(KFYR-TV)
By KFYR-TV Sports
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association has selected the Class-A Girls All-State Basketball team. For the first time, the second-team has been expanded to include eight players.

Logan Nissley led Century to a 26-0 season and its third straight championship. The Patriots Julia Fitterer and Jaiden Baker of Legacy are members of the second-team.

2021 Class A Girls Basketball All-State Team

First Team

Ryleigh Wacha, Fargo Davies (unanimous)

Moriku Hakim, Fargo Shanley

Ashley Holen, Watford City

Logan Nissley, Bismarck Century

Alex Page, Grand Forks Red River

Second Team

Jaiden Baker, Bismarck Legacy

Jadyn Feist, West Fargo Sheyenne

Julia Fitterer, Bismarck Century

Grace Hegerle, Jamestown

Jailyn Martinson, Devils Lake

Emma Mogen, Watford City

Miriley Simon, West Fargo

Adie Wagner, Fargo South

