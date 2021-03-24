Class-A Girls All-State Basketball
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association has selected the Class-A Girls All-State Basketball team. For the first time, the second-team has been expanded to include eight players.
Logan Nissley led Century to a 26-0 season and its third straight championship. The Patriots Julia Fitterer and Jaiden Baker of Legacy are members of the second-team.
2021 Class A Girls Basketball All-State Team
First Team
Ryleigh Wacha, Fargo Davies (unanimous)
Moriku Hakim, Fargo Shanley
Ashley Holen, Watford City
Logan Nissley, Bismarck Century
Alex Page, Grand Forks Red River
Second Team
Jaiden Baker, Bismarck Legacy
Jadyn Feist, West Fargo Sheyenne
Julia Fitterer, Bismarck Century
Grace Hegerle, Jamestown
Jailyn Martinson, Devils Lake
Emma Mogen, Watford City
Miriley Simon, West Fargo
Adie Wagner, Fargo South
