Advertisement

Burgum writes letter to DHS secretary

Gov. Doug Burgum
Gov. Doug Burgum(KFYR)
By KFYR-TV Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As President Joe Biden faces pressure to address the situation at our southern border, Customs and Border Protection released a new video showing life inside two of its holding facilities.

One was featured in Democratic Representative Henry Cuellar’s photos released Monday.

They both showed unaccompanied children sleeping on Mylar blankets, but the CBP video goes on to show kids playing outside, exercising, and undergoing health screenings.

The administration is telling migrants “don’t come” through a vigorous ad campaign, and considering flying some of them to be housed in northern states, including North Dakota.

Gov. Doug Burgum wrote a letter the Department of Homeland Security, strongly opposing the move, saying in part:

”This crisis is the product and responsibility of the Biden administration, and shifting the problem and public safety costs to North Dakota and other northern border states would place our communities at risk while doing nothing to address the root causes of the ongoing crisis at the southern border.”

The governor says while we’re willing to help resettle thoroughly vetted refugees, he urges the administration to address this crisis at the source.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WF shelter in place 2
Neighbors say child hit in West Fargo shooting
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
Rolla fire
Crews battling large fire south of Rolla
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
Twenty-five dead dairy calves, approximately 1-2 weeks old, and other animals were located near...
Stark County seeking information regarding dead farm animals

Latest News

Frankie the reading dog
April set as Fair Housing Month for Bismarck
April set as Fair Housing Month for Bismarck
House bill aims to help Minot Intermodal Facility
House bill aims to help Minot Intermodal Facility
Delta plane
Delta to return to XWA in June