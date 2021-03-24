Burgum writes letter to DHS secretary

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As President Joe Biden faces pressure to address the situation at our southern border, Customs and Border Protection released a new video showing life inside two of its holding facilities.

One was featured in Democratic Representative Henry Cuellar’s photos released Monday.

They both showed unaccompanied children sleeping on Mylar blankets, but the CBP video goes on to show kids playing outside, exercising, and undergoing health screenings.

The administration is telling migrants “don’t come” through a vigorous ad campaign, and considering flying some of them to be housed in northern states, including North Dakota.

Gov. Doug Burgum wrote a letter the Department of Homeland Security, strongly opposing the move, saying in part:

”This crisis is the product and responsibility of the Biden administration, and shifting the problem and public safety costs to North Dakota and other northern border states would place our communities at risk while doing nothing to address the root causes of the ongoing crisis at the southern border.”

The governor says while we’re willing to help resettle thoroughly vetted refugees, he urges the administration to address this crisis at the source.

