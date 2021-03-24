Auto collision repair not only a job, also a passion for BSC instructor

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - They say when you find a job you love, you’ll never work another day in your life.

That is exactly the case for one Bismarck State College instructor.

For Richard Bahm it’s hard to tell the difference between his work and his hobby.

He has figured out how to use his hobby to help his students prepare for life after college.

Bahm spends his days teaching at Bismarck State College.

“I am an assistant professor of auto collision repair,” he said.

Auto collision repair is his passion.

“It just kind of runs in my blood. By trade I am a body man.”

It’s also his hobby.

“I own a bunch of these little pedal cars,” said Bahm, pointing to a few. “I always thought it would be fun to have a couple of small pedal cars. I started with a couple and it’s kind of gotten out of hand. Some people think I have too many.”

Bahm disagrees.

“I don’t think I am,” he responded when asked if he is obsessed with them. “That’s my opinion.”

He has restored a pedal car for each of his four children.

“I’ve done a theme car for each of them. That either has to do with their education or with their present job,” he explained.

Pedal Cars (Richard Bahm)

Now, he’s working on cars for his eight grandchildren.

“I have a basement full of them and I have more to do.”

Often, he brings his pedal cars to the BSC shop and lets his students work on them. Bringing these old toys back to life is a detailed process.

“There’s the sanding, the repair and there’s assembly and disassembly. There’s applying the paint and the clear coat.”

The same steps they’d take on a real car, just a smaller, more nostalgic version of what they’ll one day be doing in the real world.

Bahm hasn’t sold any of his restored pedal cars, but he’s had plenty of offers. He says maybe one day if he retires, he might consider selling them, but for now, it’s just a fun hobby.

