Advertisement

April set as Fair Housing Month for Bismarck

April set as Fair Housing Month for Bismarck
April set as Fair Housing Month for Bismarck(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In 1968 the Fair Housing Act was enacted to prohibit housing discrimination in the US. Now, each April, communities come together to spread awareness and further the purpose of the act.

Tuesday, Mayor Steve Bakken joined in for Bismarck.

“On behalf of this commission, I hereby proclaim the month of April 2021 as Fair Housing Month in the city of Bismarck and urge all citizens to honor and abide by the letter and the spirit of the fair housing law,” Mayor Bakken stated.

While many communities have followed up their proclamations with action, Bismarck has not yet set a plan of action.

A statewide “rent bridge” program is still addressing parts of North Dakota housing insecurity related to the pandemic.

The nationwide moratorium on evictions is set to expire at the end of this month, but many expect it to be extended.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WF shelter in place 2
Neighbors say child hit in West Fargo shooting
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
Rolla fire
Crews battling large fire south of Rolla
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
Twenty-five dead dairy calves, approximately 1-2 weeks old, and other animals were located near...
Stark County seeking information regarding dead farm animals

Latest News

Gov. Doug Burgum
Burgum writes letter to DHS secretary
Frankie the reading dog
House bill aims to help Minot Intermodal Facility
House bill aims to help Minot Intermodal Facility
Delta plane
Delta to return to XWA in June