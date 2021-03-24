April set as Fair Housing Month for Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In 1968 the Fair Housing Act was enacted to prohibit housing discrimination in the US. Now, each April, communities come together to spread awareness and further the purpose of the act.

Tuesday, Mayor Steve Bakken joined in for Bismarck.

“On behalf of this commission, I hereby proclaim the month of April 2021 as Fair Housing Month in the city of Bismarck and urge all citizens to honor and abide by the letter and the spirit of the fair housing law,” Mayor Bakken stated.

While many communities have followed up their proclamations with action, Bismarck has not yet set a plan of action.

A statewide “rent bridge” program is still addressing parts of North Dakota housing insecurity related to the pandemic.

The nationwide moratorium on evictions is set to expire at the end of this month, but many expect it to be extended.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.