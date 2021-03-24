Airports getting travel boost during spring break time

MINOT, N.D. – Spring is usually a busy time for traveling.

But last March is when leadership at airports said they began seeing a decrease in traffic due to the pandemic.

They said things are continuing to turn around as they are seeing an increase in passengers over spring break time.

At Minot International Airport, Director Rick Felter said last year spring break just didn’t happen.

That’s around the time traffic decreased 95% before climbing to 50% this year.

This March he said traffic is getting a much-needed boost.

“Just being in the terminal and seeing planes come and go, I would say we’re up considerably from where we were a month ago,” said Felter.

Feltner also said he has seen an increase in people traveling for business.

Leadership with the North Dakota aeronautics commission said Williston getting Delta back as an airline could help with the heavier passenger traffic.

“We’re actually seeing some more seat capacity and flights returning to our airports. It was just recently announced that Delta is going to restart seats out of Williston which is incredible news,” said North Dakota Aeronautics Commission Director Kyle Wanner.

Warren said those flights will be available in the near future.

