BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lauren Ware’s chase for a championship started Monday.

The former Century standout is a freshman for the University of Arizona. She played 17-minutes, scoring five points with four rebounds and two blocked shots in a 79-44 win over Stony Brook.

Ware and the Wildcats will play BYU in the second round.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.