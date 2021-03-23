Tuesday: 4.7% rate; 165 positive; 2 deaths; 21.3% 2x vaccinated

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 4.7% Tuesday. 165 tests were positive out of 4,727. There were 2 new deaths (1,463 total). 19 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 6 ICU beds occupied. 745 cases remain active. 35.5% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 21.3% receiving two doses. There have been 342,404 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.**

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 3.5%. **Vaccine data is reported weekdays.

COVID-19 Test Results The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

BY THE NUMBERS

205,941

Residents who received at least one dose of vaccine

342,404

Total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

4,727

Total Tests from yesterday*

1,755,224

Total tests completed since the pandemic began

165

Positive Individuals from yesterday*****

48

PCR Tests

117

Antigen Tests

101,865

Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

4.66%

Daily Positivity Rate**

745

Total Active Cases

+43

Change in active cases from yesterday

111

Individuals with a recovery date of yesterday****

99,657

Total recovered since the pandemic began

19

Currently hospitalized

0

Change in hospitalizations from yesterday

+2

New death(s)

1,463

Total deaths since the pandemic began

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Woman in her 50s from Morton County

Man in his 70s from Williams County

NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY BY COUNTY

Adams

0

Grant

0

Ransom

0

Barnes

1

Griggs

0

Renville

1

Benson

2

Hettinger

0

Richland

2

Billings

0

Kidder

0

Rolette

0

Bottineau

2

LaMoure

1

Sargent

0

Bowman

0

Logan

0

Sheridan

0

Burke

0

McHenry

2

Sioux

0

Burleigh

8

McIntosh

0

Slope

0

Cass

85

McKenzie

1

Stark

7

Cavalier

1

McLean

2

Steele

0

Dickey

6

Mercer

3

Stutsman

1

Divide

0

Morton

0

Towner

0

Dunn

0

Mountrail

0

Traill

1

Eddy

0

Nelson

1

Walsh

1

Emmons

0

Oliver

0

Ward

7

Foster

0

Pembina

3

Wells

2

Golden Valley

1

Pierce

0

Williams

3

Grand Forks

19

Ramsey

2

* Note that this includes PCR and antigen; it does not include individuals from out of state.

**Individuals (PCR or antigen) who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive with a PCR or antigen test and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. Please remember that deaths are reported as they’re reported to us by the facility or through the official death record (up to 10-day delay).

**** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

*****Daily positive numbers include people who tested with a PCR or antigen test. Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.