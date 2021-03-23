Advertisement

Suspect in Minot attempted murder investigation taken into custody

Jarreau Seaphus
Jarreau Seaphus(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – The 39-year-old suspect sought in a stabbing last weekend in Minot has been taken into custody.

Minot police said Jarreau Seaphus was arrested shortly before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in southwest Minot without incident, after being spotted by a citizen.

Seaphus was wanted on an A-felony charge of attempted murder, stemming from a stabbing March 14 that prompted a temporary lockdown of Trinity Hospital in Minot.

The victim was treated for their injuries and released.

Seaphus remains in custody in the Ward County Jail pending his initial court appearance.

