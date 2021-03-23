Stark County seeking information regarding dead farm animals

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office and North Dakota Stockman’s Association are investigating a case involving multiple dead farm animals near Lefor.

According to a social media post, 25 dead dairy calves approximately 1-2 weeks old, and other animals were located near rural Lefor.

The Sheriff’s Office says the animals were found deceased on March 12 and the cause of death is unknown.

They are requesting anyone who knows how the animals got to the farmstead, how they died or anyone associated with the incident call the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information should contact Deputy Feist at 701-456-7610.

