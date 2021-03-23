Advertisement

Senate votes down Election Day bills

By Jacob Notermann
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Senate failed a bill that would have added two-time limits to Election Day.

HB 1189 would have given a precinct three hours to report their election day results.

Supporters said it was meant to avoid delayed voting results like some other parts of the country saw during the last election cycle.

“We want our voters to know in an ample time before the next morning when everyone is driving off to work and nobody knows. And we’ve worked six months to get elected. I think we should be able to know in a reasonable time as well,” Sen. Shawn Vedaa, R-Velva, said.

The original version of the bill passed the State House 65 – 29.

After it passed House, the Senate added a requirement for voters to submit their ballots within 30 minutes if they received their ballot while in line after the polls closed.

That 30-minute limit failed as a separate bill 90 - 4 one month ago.

This combination of time limits was shot down in the Senate 32 – 14.

