Rolla fire response: by the numbers

ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. – We’re learning more about the large regional response needed to extinguish a fire south of Rolla Monday night that quickly spread north to the city limits.

Fire officials tell Your News Leader at least seven agencies responded, with 38 fire trucks, and 84 firefighters.

Investigators said the fire, which started around 9 p.m. Monday, burned 150 acres of land before being controlled and extinguished shortly after midnight.

Winds of more than 25 miles per hour made firefighting efforts difficult.

No one was hurt in the fire, and no structures were damaged.

They said the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.