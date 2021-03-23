Real ID deadline in October

MINOT, N.D. – Amid challenges with the pandemic, the deadline to get your Real ID was pushed from 2020 to 2021, but now that deadline is approaching again.

The new deadline is in October, and with the new ID comes changes in national security.

Robert Francis, a Sawyer resident, is one of the people renewing his license and working toward the Real ID.

“Well, you kind of wonder about what kind of controls they want on you, but if you’re gonna go anyplace you have to have it,” said Francis.

Brad Schaffer with the North Dakota Department of Transportation said it requires more information to get the Real ID, things like your birth certificate, Social Security card, or proof of address.

“Real ID is really a new security process designed to reduce identity fraud and provide the highest certainty that the individual is who they say they are. It does not create a federal database, and North Dakota is an opt in, opt out state,” said Schaffer.

Francis said he needs to wait for a state-issued birth certificate before he can get the Real ID, but is getting a regular license in the meantime.

“I think it’s more than necessary, but everything is changing now. These things I don’t like neither,” said Francis.

After the deadline in October you will need the new identification to fly domestically or enter secure federal buildings. The post office will still be available to people without it.

Schaffer said 40% of North Dakotans with licenses and ID’s have the Real ID.

Go here for more information on what documents you need.

