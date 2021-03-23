Police department teaches young adults about careers in law enforcement

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan Police Department is encouraging young adults to find out what it means to pursue a career in law enforcement through their Police Explorer program.

Members of their force were inspired by similar programs when they were young.

“I remember, you know in school, waiting until I was in the ninth grade so I could join what was called the Law Enforcement Explorers Program and they had that in the town that I lived in, so it was kind of like where you could go and learn about law enforcement before you were able to [join], to see if it was something you wanted to do in the future,” said Mandan Detective Sgt. April Bowman.

The Mandan Police Explorer program gives young adults, ages 14 to 21, the opportunity to learn law enforcement skills such as firearm safety, first aid, and more.

The next meeting is at the Sanford Officer Training Center on March 25 at 6 p.m.

Contact Mandan’s Detective Mike Wood for more information.

