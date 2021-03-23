Advertisement

One person shot, shelter in place canceled

By Bailey Hurley
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: West Fargo’s shelter in place is now over.

West Fargo Police say officers anticipate Parkway Dr. and 36th Ave. W. will remain closed into the night as officers work the scene.

Police say the shooting happened around 7 p.m. Monday night in the area of 9th St. W. and Parkway Dr.

Police say one victim was struck by gunfire and transported to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The public is encouraged to stay out of the area until further notice.

Anyone with information is urged to call the West Fargo Police Department at 701-433-5500.

It’s unclear if there are any suspects in custody as of 9:45 p.m. Monday.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesse White of White Shield is North Dakota's Mr. Basketball for 2021, receiving 80 points...
White Shield’s Jesse White, state’s No. 2 all-time scorer, named 2021 Mr. Basketball
GOP lawmakers censured
Constituents disapprove of lawmakers who voted out Luke Simons
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 7.3% daily rate; 801 tests, 49 positive, 0 deaths
Kent Taylor
Texas Roadhouse CEO Kent Taylor dies amid COVID-19 struggle

Latest News

Rolla fire
Crews battling large fire south of Rolla
Finalists prepare for last round of Mandan Business Pitch Challenge
Century high school senior earns pilot’s certificate
After a year of distance, in person visits are back in long-term care facilities
Mobile Health Unit rolls into Turtle Mountains