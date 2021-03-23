ND Senate Committee gives “Transgender Bill” a Do-Pass recommendation

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s Senate Judiciary Committee endorsed the controversial “Transgender Sports Bill.”

By a vote of 6-1, the small group of lawmakers gave the bill a positive review as it makes its way to the Senate floor for a vote in the coming days.

In addition to endorsing the bill, the committee adopted amendments which focuses on K-12 sports. This was done in response to concerns of the NCAA or other collegiate or professional organizations to use facilities under their own policies.

These amendments were introduced to the committee by Rep. Ben Koppelman, R-West Fargo, last week. However, the amendments were withdrawn to make the wording more precise.

If the bill passes the Senate, the changes will have to be adopted by the House as well.

It passed the House 65–26 on Feb. 11.

