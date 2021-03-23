Governor orders flags at half staff for Boulder shooting victims

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the second time in a week, Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, has ordered flags at half staff in honor and remembrance of victims of a mass shooting in the United States.

On Tuesday, Burgum “directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff until sunset Saturday, March 27,” in honor of the 10 victims of the shooting Monday at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.

Last Thursday, Burgum ordered flags lowered through sunset Monday, in honor of the victims of the Atlanta spa shootings.

The order encourages private citizens and businesses to follow suit.

This is the fourth time flags in North Dakota have been ordered to be lowered this year, to date.

In early January, flags flew at half-staff to honor the U.S. Capitol Police Officers lost in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, and all law enforcement across the country.

In February, the Governor made the order to honor the more than half a million Americans lost to the COVID-19 pandemic, including all North Dakotan who have died.

