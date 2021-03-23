Advertisement

Governor orders flags at half staff for Boulder shooting victims

Flags at half-staff
Flags at half-staff(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the second time in a week, Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, has ordered flags at half staff in honor and remembrance of victims of a mass shooting in the United States.

On Tuesday, Burgum “directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff until sunset Saturday, March 27,” in honor of the 10 victims of the shooting Monday at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.

Last Thursday, Burgum ordered flags lowered through sunset Monday, in honor of the victims of the Atlanta spa shootings.

The order encourages private citizens and businesses to follow suit.

This is the fourth time flags in North Dakota have been ordered to be lowered this year, to date.

In early January, flags flew at half-staff to honor the U.S. Capitol Police Officers lost in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, and all law enforcement across the country.

In February, the Governor made the order to honor the more than half a million Americans lost to the COVID-19 pandemic, including all North Dakotan who have died.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WF shelter in place 2
Neighbors say child hit in West Fargo shooting
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
Rolla fire
Crews battling large fire south of Rolla
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
Twenty-five dead dairy calves, approximately 1-2 weeks old, and other animals were located near...
Stark County seeking information regarding dead farm animals

Latest News

Gov. Doug Burgum
Burgum writes letter to DHS secretary
Frankie the reading dog
April set as Fair Housing Month for Bismarck
April set as Fair Housing Month for Bismarck
House bill aims to help Minot Intermodal Facility
House bill aims to help Minot Intermodal Facility
Delta plane
Delta to return to XWA in June