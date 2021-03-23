Frankie the reading dog happy to be back in the classroom

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The COVID-19 pandemic brought many changes to our lives.

Many of us started working remotely and many children started learning online from home. Even when classes resumed in person, it took a while before guests were allowed in classrooms.

There is one regular visitor to Miller Elementary School who was very anxious for things to return to normal.

This is Frankie, an eight-year-old golden retriever. And this third grade classroom is Frankie’s happy place.

Frankie is a therapy dog. Her job: listen to these kids read. This is visit number 733.

Frankie has logged more than 460 hours of therapy work since 2015.

Frankie’s work was put on hold when classes went online last spring. Frankie tried to transition online, too, but it just wasn’t the same.

“Virtual just wasn’t her cup of tea,” admitted Genell Bogner, Frankie’s handler.

This, however, is what Frankie was born to do.

“It’s been a whole year since we’ve been here,” said Bogner.

Frankie picked up right where she left off on her last visit to Mrs. Kuntz’s third grade classroom in March 2020.

“She’s so very calm and ideally suited for being a reading dog because she will lay there for the students,” Bogner explained.

“It made me feel encouraged,” said third-grader Serenity Standish after she had a turn reading to Frankie.

“I’m so proud of her. She’s helped so many students read,” said Bogner.

But what these kids might not realize is that by reading to Frankie, and by petting and hugging her, they’re also helping Frankie and her handler.

“I like that I can share my wonderful golden retriever with the kids,” Bogner said.

And that just might make Frankie a reader’s best friend.

Frankie will visit Mrs. Kuntz’s third grade classroom at Miller Elementary every Tuesday now through the end of the school year.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.