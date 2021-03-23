Finalists prepare for last round of Mandan Business Pitch Challenge

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Entrepreneurs have seen their dreams come to life over the past three years with Mandan’s Business Pitch Challenge.

This year, Rachel Jungling is staking her claim to become a recipient of the Mandan Business Pitch prize.

Jungling, owner of Letter the Lawn, has been open for about 9 months now but remembers the moment she told her family of her dream: “I said, ‘Ryne, I have the best idea for a business.’ And then I just laughed because I have the best idea a lot but they are not always the best idea.”

Letter the Lawn is a finalist along with three other start-ups: Freezy Does It, Soup Shack, and Wine More, and all are receiving business coaching through the competition.

“I didn’t go to business school, so I am super appreciative of any information I can get,” Jungling added.

Jungling says past entries were an inspiration for her to join the competition this year.

“Expect to be inspired and learn from those who are willing to share their ideas on the businesses they would like to grow or develop,” said Ellen Huber, Mandan Business Development and Communications director.

After this business pitch challenge, many businesses have gone on to find a home in the Mandan community.

The final pitch challenge will be held on March 24 at the Baymont Inn at 5:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.