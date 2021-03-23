Crosby couple separated by COVID-19 reunited a year later

CROSBY, N.D. (KFYR) - John Benter is 96 years old. He has been married to his high school sweetheart Marian for 73 years. The two have been through a lot together, but one of the biggest challenges they’ve faced is the coronavirus pandemic keeping the two apart.

“It’s been a struggle every day,” he says.

When St. Luke’s care center in Crosby was locked down to limit the spread of the virus in March of 2020, John was forced to stand outside the window of Marian’s room to see her. That window became a regular meeting spot for the couple, even through the long cold winter.

“And I’ve stood out sometimes with a foot of snow outside the window,” he says

Just a few weeks ago, the facility finally opened up, so visitors once again were allowed access to residents and after a year of separation John got to see his wife once again in person.

“It’s been comfortable to be inside,” he says.

For John’s daughter Susan Hagen, who also visits regularly, she’s happy to see the two reunited and knows how hard it has been for them to be apart.

“Even when I was little, every time I came home, he would give mom a hug and a kiss. It’s been difficult,” she says

Both John and Marian have received their COVID vaccines and are hopeful life will soon return to normal.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.