Crews battling large fire south of Rolla

Rolla fire
Rolla fire(Snuzzy Laducer)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. – Several fire crews are battling a large field fire south of Rolla Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Turtle Mountain Tribal Chairman Jamie Azure, who was communicating with local fire officials, said the fire started well south of Rolla but winds carried it closer to the town.

He said at least half a dozen crews were on scene fighting the fire—St. John, Turtle Mountain, Dunseith, Rock Lake, Rolette County volunteer, and BIA Forestry, to name some.

Azure said that as of around 11 p.m. fire officials indicated the fire was roughly 90% contained, but crews were still dealing with unpredictable high-changing winds.

The Rolette County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to stay away from the area so crews can safely move around to put out the fire.

The cause of the fire is unclear.

This is a developing story. Your News Leader will have more information as it becomes available.

Scott Gailfus shared this image with Your News Leader of crews battling the fire south of Rolla...
Scott Gailfus shared this image with Your News Leader of crews battling the fire south of Rolla late Monday night.(Scott Gailfus)

