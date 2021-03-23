Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Yet another side effect of the pandemic has been a drop in cancer screenings as more people put off doctor’s appointments to stay at home, that includes screenings for colorectal cancer.

March is an awareness month for the third most diagnosed cancer in men and women combined, we’re taking a step to help everyone get the information they need to catch it.

Dr. Michael Huch is joining us from Sanford Health and he’s a Specialist in Colorectal Surgery.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.