Advertisement

Class-B Girls All-State Basketball

(KFYR-TV)
By KFYR-TV Sports
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association will release the All-State Basketball teams this week.

It starts with Class-B girls because that’s the first division to crown it’s state champion.

--------

2021 Class B Girls Basketball All-State Team

First Team

Abby Duchscherer, Kindred

Mackenzie Hughes, Thompson

Sam Oase, Hettinger-Scranton

Carlee Sieben, Grafton

Ellie Braaten, Westhope-Newburg

Second Team

Abbey Kubas, Dickinson Trinity

Madelyn Schmidt, Kidder County

Hailey Quam, Wilton-Wing

Ezura Rainbow, Four Winds-Minnewaukan

Alyssa St. Pierre, Trenton

Decontee Smith, Central Cass

Elizabeth Schanilec, Midway-Minto

Quinn Neppl, Benson County

Megan Roob, Richland

Sadie Hansen, Oakes

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesse White of White Shield is North Dakota's Mr. Basketball for 2021, receiving 80 points...
White Shield’s Jesse White, state’s No. 2 all-time scorer, named 2021 Mr. Basketball
GOP lawmakers censured
Constituents disapprove of lawmakers who voted out Luke Simons
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 7.3% daily rate; 801 tests, 49 positive, 0 deaths
Kent Taylor
Texas Roadhouse CEO Kent Taylor dies amid COVID-19 struggle

Latest News

Saturday's state cheer competition in Minot
Results of Saturday’s state cheer competition in Minot
Lauren Ware
Ware and Wildcats win
Britta Curl
Hockey National Champions from Bismarck
Ava Thuner
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Ava Thuner