Class-B Girls All-State Basketball
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association will release the All-State Basketball teams this week.
It starts with Class-B girls because that’s the first division to crown it’s state champion.
2021 Class B Girls Basketball All-State Team
First Team
Abby Duchscherer, Kindred
Mackenzie Hughes, Thompson
Sam Oase, Hettinger-Scranton
Carlee Sieben, Grafton
Ellie Braaten, Westhope-Newburg
Second Team
Abbey Kubas, Dickinson Trinity
Madelyn Schmidt, Kidder County
Hailey Quam, Wilton-Wing
Ezura Rainbow, Four Winds-Minnewaukan
Alyssa St. Pierre, Trenton
Decontee Smith, Central Cass
Elizabeth Schanilec, Midway-Minto
Quinn Neppl, Benson County
Megan Roob, Richland
Sadie Hansen, Oakes
