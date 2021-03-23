Class-B Girls All-State Basketball

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association will release the All-State Basketball teams this week.

It starts with Class-B girls because that’s the first division to crown it’s state champion.

2021 Class B Girls Basketball All-State Team

First Team

Abby Duchscherer, Kindred

Mackenzie Hughes, Thompson

Sam Oase, Hettinger-Scranton

Carlee Sieben, Grafton

Ellie Braaten, Westhope-Newburg

Second Team

Abbey Kubas, Dickinson Trinity

Madelyn Schmidt, Kidder County

Hailey Quam, Wilton-Wing

Ezura Rainbow, Four Winds-Minnewaukan

Alyssa St. Pierre, Trenton

Decontee Smith, Central Cass

Elizabeth Schanilec, Midway-Minto

Quinn Neppl, Benson County

Megan Roob, Richland

Sadie Hansen, Oakes

