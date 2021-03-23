Advertisement

Arizona man arrested in undercover sting in Mandan

Christopher Sweeney
Christopher Sweeney(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An Arizona man is accused of having sexual conversations and attempting to meet with an officer who posed as a 14-year-old girl online.

Mandan police say they were chatting with 32-year-old Christopher Sweeney online for several months.

According to investigators, Sweeney thought he was talking with a minor and was having sexual conversations.

Officers say Sweeney told the girl he was going to be in town and planned to meet up with her on Sunday.

Sweeney was arrested at a park where he intended to meet the girl.

He is being held at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center for luring minors by computer and corruption/solicitation of a minor.

Formal charges are expected to be filed Tuesday.

