Almont man accused of attempting to murder family member

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Morton County deputies arrested a 35-year-old man after police say he threatened to kill and beat a 63-year-old man.

Deputies say Eric Johnson walked up to the man on his farm in rural Morton County and said: “Today is your day of reckoning, You are either going to go down to the creek and commit suicide with this rifle, or I am going to bear you to death.”

According to the affidavit, Johnson beat the victim before the victim was able to get into his truck and drive away.

The victim was hospitalized for two days and must undergo surgery on his eyes.

Johnson is charged with criminal attempted murder.

His bond is set at $2,000.

