2020 Apprentice hunters get another shot

By John Salling
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – A bill has passed the legislature that allows 2020 apprentice hunters to apply for the license again.

The apprentice license allows someone to hunt alongside a licensed hunter without going to a hunters safety course. They have to stay in sight while out. Normally someone can only have the apprentice license for one year, but this bill allows some a second chance.

“With COVID going on we really had to say, ‘ok we’re going to have to cancel these classes. We just can’t put that risk out there for these youngsters going through the class or for these teachers teaching the class.’ So we went to an online platform for the most part. We gave the option well keep in mind you can have an apprentice license,” said Terry Steinwand, ND Game and Fish Director.

The licenses saw a lot more use after in-person classes were cancelled last year.

