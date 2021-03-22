Williston Band Day scheduled for May 8 at noon

WILLISTON, N.D. - Band Day is coming back this year. The Williston CVB announced the annual event will be on May 8, 2021.

The parade will start at noon at the ARC, will travel up 18th Street to 2nd Avenue W, then from 2nd to 11th ending at Harmon Park.

Due to COVID-19, no handouts will be allowed during the parade such as candy.

The event, a tradition for more than 80 years in Williston, was postponed and eventually canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Registration and more information will be available in the weeks to come at visitwilliston.com and the “Band Day” Facebook Page.

