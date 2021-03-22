United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Ava Thuner

MINOT, N.D. – Ava Thuner said it didn’t take long for her to take to figure skating when she was only five years old.

“I got to competitions, and I just started liking all the programs and everything that I did,” said Thuner, sixth grader.

She’s been hitting the ice with the Minot Figure Skating Club, working to get better and better.

“It takes just a lot of hard work and practice. You can’t just practice once a week and expect to improve a lot,” said Thuner.

Sierra Kidney said Thuner’s come a long way in the five years they’ve skated together.

“She is really good at jumping. She can pretty much pull anything out of the blue. It’s really good,” said Kidney, ninth grader.

“A lot of us are at the same level. We do end up competing against each other. Whenever we go on the ice to compete, we always cheer each other on and make sure they feel confident,” said Thuner.

Thuner said she’s trying to add a double sow cow to her freestyle program as she skates to music.

“You spin around in the air and try to land on one foot. I’m mostly close to that, and then I just landed an axel in 2020,” said Thuner.

The Minot Figure Skating Club is preparing for The Lion King on Ice Show featuring 2018 U.S. National Junior Champion Camden Pulkinen on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Maysa Arena’s Pepsi Rink.

Ticket information is available on the club’s Facebook page.

