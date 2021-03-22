Advertisement

State Budgets cementing with higher revenues than expected

By Jacob Notermann
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s called the forecast lawmakers hang their hat on.

The legislative session is essentially a months-long debate on the state’s budget for the next two years.

North Dakota’s Senate Appropriations committee adopted a revenue forecast that will determine where tax dollars are spent over the next few months.

But the numbers have taken a dramatic shift in just the past few months.

Some markets are still on shaky ground, and projections remain a bit of a challenge.

To help form the state’s budget, lawmakers had two forecasts presented to them.

Following a tradition on budget management, the legislature adopted a combination with the most conservative projections.

Lawmakers didn’t think it would look like this.

Back in November, they thought the budget was going to be more work than they thought.

“It’s going to be a bloodbath. I hate to say it. We have to face reality,” said Rep. Terry Jones, New Town, in November 2020.

Five months later, lawmakers are singing a different tone.

Since January, the legislature has adopted a revenue model which includes more than $95 million in additional funds for the next biennium.

In the face of uncertain markets, predictably has been a novelty.

Especially when taking one of the state’s largest revenue streams into account.

“There is still volatility in oil, the price is very volatile, and who knows what country x,y or z will be doing over the next months,” said Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks.

Still, lawmakers say they’re confident and comfortable with the numbers they’ll be using.

Many of the additional dollars are based on the resurgence of oil production in the state. When the January forecast was introduced, production and the price of oil were much lower.

But industry and state leaders are moving forward with an outlook that includes a return to normalcy soon.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesse White of White Shield is North Dakota's Mr. Basketball for 2021, receiving 80 points...
White Shield’s Jesse White, state’s No. 2 all-time scorer, named 2021 Mr. Basketball
GOP lawmakers censured
Constituents disapprove of lawmakers who voted out Luke Simons
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 7.3% daily rate; 801 tests, 49 positive, 0 deaths
Kent Taylor
Texas Roadhouse CEO Kent Taylor dies amid COVID-19 struggle

Latest News

Rolla fire
Crews battling large fire south of Rolla
Finalists prepare for last round of Mandan Business Pitch Challenge
Century high school senior earns pilot’s certificate
After a year of distance, in person visits are back in long-term care facilities
Mobile Health Unit rolls into Turtle Mountains