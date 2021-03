BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We clean our windows and our yards, we power rake our lawns and we clean our gutters, but even with all that work, we may be forgetting the most important task.

Health and Wellness Coach April Lunch joins us and she says taking inventory and spring cleaning our lives may be the one of the best things we can do.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.