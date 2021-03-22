Advertisement

New details released in death of man who jumped off condo balcony

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach Police are releasing more details about the death of a man who jumped from a condo balcony Sunday.

Police say they were called to the Sunrise Beach Resort to a report of a dead person. Police say when they arrived, they found Timothy Ackerman, 31, of Panama City Beach.

They say the case is still open and under investigation, but the preliminary findings indicate Ackerman attempted to BASE jump from the 23rd floor of the building.

Police also say they want to remind everyone that it is illegal to trespass and there is no legal place in Florida that allows BASE jumping.

If you have more information on this case, call the Panama City Beach Police Department at 850-233-5000.

Previous Story: March 21, 2021 at 8:24 p.m.

One man is dead after he reportedly jumped off a beach hotel balcony with a parachute that didn’t deploy.

Panama City Beach police responded to the call Sunday evening at Sunrise Beach Resort. They say he jumped from the 14th floor.

Officials say the man is in his 20s. It is unknown at this time if he was a local or from out-of-state.

