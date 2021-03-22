Missouri Slope Areawide United Way shelter able to keep COVID case count low amongst residents

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Living and dining quarters are tight at the Missouri Slope Areawide United Way shelter, and Executive Director Jena Gullo said it’s been difficult at times to social distance during the pandemic.

She said it all their efforts they’ve been able to keep the case count low.

Jena Gullo said United Way has rented 10 hotel rooms, reduced their numbers, and helped people into permanent housing.

Gullo says through their mitigations, they’ve only had two clients in their shelter test positive for COVID-19 as of March 19 and they did not need to be hospitalized.

Gullo said when they had those positive test results, they had a professional cleaning service come in and they quarantined people in hotels.

“We have offered a vaccine, thank to Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health they’ve come and vaccinated any clients and staff who chose to be vaccinated. We’re really trying to encourage our residence, because not many wanted to get vaccinated which we were quite surprised at,” said Gullo.

Gullo says through most of 2020 when a new client needed shelter, they would put them in a hotel room, help them get a COVID test and if negative they were integrated into the congregate shelter.

Now they’re able to do rapid testing at their shelter.

So, clients can come directly to the shelter to get tested to make sure they won’t pose any risk to the current residents.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.