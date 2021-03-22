Advertisement

Hockey National Champions from Bismarck

Britta Curl
Britta Curl(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 6:38 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Britta Curl and Kennedy Blair combined to lead the Blizzard to a state championship in Bismarck. They just combined to lead Wisconsin to a national championship in Division One hockey.

Two days ago, Blair was in goal for the Badgers as Wisconsin beat Northeastern in overtime. Britta says she just finished a shift and was watching the video board as the winning goal went into the net. As an alternate captain, Curl was in the group that got to accept the national trophy.

“It’s something that you dream about growing up as a kid. To hold any trophy but a national trophy that’s pretty much unheard of, so it’s really cool that my teammates put me in that position and that I got to be in a leadership goal this year. It’s just cool to look out at your teammates and to see how happy they are and to be able to bring the trophy over to them,” said Curl.

Kennedy’s path to the national championship was a little different. Blair was a redshirt at UND when that program was eliminated.

She went to Mercyhurst and started for three seasons and then she grad-transferred to Wisconsin where she started all 18 games.

“I was super excited when I found out she was coming here, because I played one year with her on the Blizzard, and I knew she was an unreal athlete,” said Curl. “You don’t win championships without a solid goaltender. She’s been so incredibly consistent for us. She’s a hard worker, and she’s a great teammate overall so she definitely deserves a lot of the recognition and the reason why we won this year.”

Curl now has two college national championships to go along with an under-18 world gold medal she won for Team USA in 2018.

