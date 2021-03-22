Fire at mobile home park Sunday in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – Minot fire crews battled a fire at two mobile homes in southeast Minot Sunday evening.

The fires occurred at a pair of mobile homes near 48th Street SE and Tuttle Avenue, in the neighborhood referred to as the former FEMA park.

The Battalion Chief said the call came in shortly before 7 p.m. of the fire.

It’s unclear at the time if anyone was home, or the cause of the fire.

Minot Police and Ward County deputies were on scene assisting.

Your News Leader will have more information as it becomes available.

