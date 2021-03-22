Advertisement

Federal judge denies early release for man convicted of shooting U.S. Marshalls

By Julie Martin
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Federal Judge denied a reduction in sentence for a man serving a life sentence for his involvement in a fatal shootout with U.S. Marshals in 1983.

Sixty-seven-year-old Scott Faul appealed his life sentence stating he has received little medical treatment over the years and has trouble breathing at times.

Faul also cites possible complications from COVID-19 as a factor for his early release request.

Chief Judge Peter Welte dismissed the motion to reduce his sentence on March 15.

Faul is serving a life sentence at a prison in Minnesota for his involvement in killing two U.S. Marshals during a shootout in Medina.

Faul and co-defendant Gordan Kahl were members of the Posse Comitatus movement, an anti-government group.

