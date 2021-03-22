Advertisement

Evictions are still happening despite eviction moratorium in place

Housing
Housing(KFYR-TV)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Despite an eviction moratorium, residents across the country are still being displaced from their homes, and there is a reason for that.

We spoke with Burleigh County Housing Authority to see why people may continue to be evicted.

Housing Authority Executive Director Dwight Barden said they’ve only seen a couple of evictions during this pandemic, but they happened because of lease violations.

The moratorium only stops evictions for non-payment of rent.

Barden said he thinks this moratorium has helped out a lot of people, but some have taken advantage of it.

“For landlords that’s very difficult because a lot of them have mortgage payments that they need to make on their property too, and when it’s a rental property and they still need to make that payment,” said Barden.

Although the moratorium will expire at the end of March, Barden thinks it will be extended again.

He says there are still people out of work because of COVID, and he can see where they could use some additional assistance.

Barden said during the pandemic, they haven’t seen an increase in applications.

He says, for the most part, they’ve remained the same.

