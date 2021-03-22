Advertisement

Director of the Indian Affairs Commission resigns

After nearly 12 years serving as the Director of Indian Affairs, Scott Davis is resigning.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After nearly 12 years serving as the director of Indian Affairs, Scott Davis is resigning.

Davis has served three governors, 23 tribal chairs and five tribal nations all with the goal of strengthening state-tribal relationships.

Now, he’ll be moving on to Sanford Health by the end of April where he’ll serve as the head of Native American Outreach.

“This decision does not come easy. Throughout my entire career, my heart directs me to strengthen opportunities for my tribal members across the State. There is still much work to be done,” said Davis.

The Governor’s Office Indian Affairs Commission executive director position is open and will be posted immediately.

