‘December Session’ bill going to Burgum’s desk

ND Capitol mask vote
ND Capitol mask vote(KFYR)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota State Senate passed a bill that will allow lawmakers to start the lawmaking process early.

HB 1378 allows lawmakers to come to Bismarck a month early and vote on legislation a month after Election Day.

Lawmakers are already required to come to Bismarck the December after an election for “Organizational Session,” when lawmakers get committee assignments and prepare for the next session.

The bill gives lawmakers the option to conduct their normal work a month early, rather than requiring them.

This is the first of a handful of bills that extends the amount of time lawmakers can be in Session.

