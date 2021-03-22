COVID-19 vaccine now available to everyone 16 and older through First District Health Unit

MINOT, N.D. – First District Health Unit now has COVID-19 vaccines available for everyone 16 and older by appointment only.

Anyone trying to schedule an appointment for a 16 or 17 year old or scheduling a second dose of the vaccine are asked to call in to make an appointment.

A link to the online appointment scheduler and phone numbers for all First District locations can be found on the website here.

