Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine now available to everyone 16 and older through First District Health Unit

FDHU Vaccine
FDHU Vaccine(KFYR-TV)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – First District Health Unit now has COVID-19 vaccines available for everyone 16 and older by appointment only.

Anyone trying to schedule an appointment for a 16 or 17 year old or scheduling a second dose of the vaccine are asked to call in to make an appointment.

A link to the online appointment scheduler and phone numbers for all First District locations can be found on the website here.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesse White of White Shield is North Dakota's Mr. Basketball for 2021, receiving 80 points...
White Shield’s Jesse White, state’s No. 2 all-time scorer, named 2021 Mr. Basketball
GOP lawmakers censured
Constituents disapprove of lawmakers who voted out Luke Simons
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 7.3% daily rate; 801 tests, 49 positive, 0 deaths
Kent Taylor
Texas Roadhouse CEO Kent Taylor dies amid COVID-19 struggle

Latest News

Rolla fire
Crews battling large fire south of Rolla
Finalists prepare for last round of Mandan Business Pitch Challenge
Century high school senior earns pilot’s certificate
After a year of distance, in person visits are back in long-term care facilities
Mobile Health Unit rolls into Turtle Mountains