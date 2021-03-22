Committee givens ‘no recommendation’ on Recreational Marijuana Bill

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The State’s Senate Human Services Committee, which is overseeing the “Recreational Marijuana” bill, was unable to make a majority on whether to support the bill as a group.

Normally, each bill is debated and amended among a small group of lawmakers, who then vote to give the bill a “do pass” or “do not pass” recommendation when it goes to the legislature for a vote.

The committee of six was tied on either side.

“I don’t want this. Absolutely don’t want it, but we are surrounded on all four sides by places that have recreational marijuana. And so, it’s not something that we can easily avoid. We can’t just cover our eyes and say everything will stop at the border. Because it just won’t,” said Sen. Judy Lee, R-West Fargo.

The committee passed amendments to the bill that doesn’t change the overall structure of the recreational marijuana program.

However, with these differences made, the bill has acquired additional steps before it can go to the governor’s desk.

