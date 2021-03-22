Century high school senior earns pilot’s certificate

MANDAN, N.D. - A Century High School senior is taking his final year of high school to new heights as he prepares to trade in his textbooks for a life in the sky.

You could say Dylan Weigel, 17, is happiest when his head is just about in the clouds. Earlier this month, Weigel earned his private pilot’s certificate.

“That just means I can fly around friends, family and just to be able to stay below the clouds and have a good time in the plane,” said Weigel.

On this day, his passenger was his mom. Weigel has logged more than 51 hours in the air.

“This is a lot better office than sitting in an actual office,” he said from the cockpit.

Flying is in Weigel’s blood: his dad is a mechanic for United Airlines. Weigel took his first flight at 2-months-old.

“It’s just been a passion of mine,” he said.

A passion he hopes will lead to a full-time career.

“My goal is to be a commercial pilot,” said Weigel.

Weigel is well on his way to achieving that goal, thanks to the aviation program at the Bismarck Public Schools’ Career Academy.

“It will put him ahead of the game and save him money in the long run, the next step for him will be getting instrument training,” said Brad Stangeland, aviation technology instructor at the career academy.

Bismarck’s aviation program is the only one in the state with its own airplane. But this program gives students a taste of other aviation related careers.

“We teach aircraft control, maintenance and right now we’re really making a big push to more use unmanned aerial systems,” explained Stangeland.

Which means, the sky’s the limit for students like Weigel.

BPS has had an aviation program for about 20 years. Weigel is one of a dozen students to earn their certificates through the program since 2016.

To learn more about the BPS aviation program, visit the Bismarck Public School’s website.

