Bridger Pipeline meets with PSC to discuss new project

WATFORD CITY, N.D. - The Dakota Access Pipeline faces a critical hearing next month that could shut it down. That’s one of the reasons Bridger Pipeline is moving to add a transmission line in McKenzie County in order to keep up with demand.

In the application, Bridger wants to add a 2.4-mile pipeline to an existing line about 27 miles long. In it, oil would flow from Johnson’s Corner to Wilson station. It will then continue towards Wyoming and other areas.

At a hearing Monday in Watford City, the company pleaded their need for a conversion.

“We felt we should be putting our infrastructure in place to accommodate increased volumes of our system,” says Bridger Engineering Director Robert Stamp.

Commissioners focused on the environmental impact of the move. Bridger promoted a number of safety features including a leak detection system. The line, built just three years ago, has no record of accidental releases. Other officials support the project but want to make sure it’s safe.

“We’re really hoping that Bridger Pipeline will take safety and upmost concern for landowners and land for this project,” says Pamela Trhlik, the Laborers District Council Director of Governmental Affairs and New Business Development.

Findings of fact, and conclusions of law and order are expected to be submitted in early April. A move to approve or deny the request by the PSC could come as early as next month.

The proposed pipeline would carry about 50,000 barrels per day and cost about $21 million.

