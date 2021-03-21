Advertisement

White Shield’s Jesse White, state’s No. 2 all-time scorer, named 2021 Mr. Basketball

Jesse White of White Shield is North Dakota's Mr. Basketball for 2021, receiving 80 points...
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MINOT, ND (KFYR)- He finished second on the all-time scoring list for ND prep boys basketball history.

Now, he can call himself North Dakota Mr. Basketball.

Jesse White of White Shield won the award following the Class B Boys State Championship game.

White received 80 points including 14 first place votes.

Minot High’s Deonte’ Martinez came in second with 61 points, including five first place votes.

White was honored this past week by the North Dakota State Senate in the Capitol.

You can find our Sports Spotlight segment on White here.

